Jenna Dewan Tatum on mommy-daughter day in Santa Monica

Whirled of dance! Jenna Dewan Tatum goes casual cool as she picks up pretzels on mommy-daughter day with Everly ahead of fourth birthday She's hosting a competition to find the best dancers in the world, in her new NBC series World of Dance. And Jenna Dewan Tatum showcased her own stunning dancer's figure as she stepped out with daughter Everly on Saturday in Santa Monica, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.