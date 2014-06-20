Isna t it moronic: Morissette manager...

Isna t it moronic: Morissette manager sad over a stupida theft

This June 20, 2014 file photo Alanis Morissette arrives at the 4th Annual Production Of The 24 Hour Plays After-Party in Santa Monica, Calif. Federal prosecutors say a business manager who embezzled more than $6.5 million from Morissette and other entertainment and sports figures has agreed to plead guilty.

