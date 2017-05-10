Ion City Hotel opens its doors in Iceland
A new design hotel has opened in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik. Ion City Hotel is a sister property to the existing Ion Adventure Hotel and both were designed by award winning Icelandic duo Minarc, who have their studio in Santa Monica, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ...
|19 min
|powermack
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|101
|occupy july 4th whiteman goes first get schools...
|17 hr
|firefighters
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|23 hr
|FBI Director
|26
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|23 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|23 hr
|FBI Director
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC