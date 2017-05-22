In City of Santa Monica, Big Plans -- and Big Pension Costs -- Lead to Shaky Times
May 23, 2017 -- With pension costs poised to drive it into the red and ambitious capital projects requiring huge chunks of money, the City of Santa Monica is facing a reality seemingly far-fetched for such a popular and prosperous seaside enclave: It is starting to run short of revenue. The City's proposed 2017-2019 biennial budget unveiled last week totals a record $1.57 billion, or 25 percent more than its predecessor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com
|Mon
|unbelievable
|1
|Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher...
|Sun
|Miles
|1
|Glenn Frey
|Sun
|frez no like armpits
|6
|Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal...
|Sat
|okrahomo
|1
|White Male Privilege
|Sat
|crazycat
|8
|United Healthcare in hot water
|May 20
|American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC