In City of Santa Monica, Big Plans -- and Big Pension Costs -- Lead to Shaky Times

May 23, 2017 -- With pension costs poised to drive it into the red and ambitious capital projects requiring huge chunks of money, the City of Santa Monica is facing a reality seemingly far-fetched for such a popular and prosperous seaside enclave: It is starting to run short of revenue. The City's proposed 2017-2019 biennial budget unveiled last week totals a record $1.57 billion, or 25 percent more than its predecessor.

