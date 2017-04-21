Hudson Pacific emerges as leading studio operator with third Hollywood acquisition
Los Angeles real estate company Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. emerged as one of the largest independent studio operators in the country Monday with its $200-million purchase of one of Hollywood's oldest film lots. Upon completing its expected acquisition of the former Hollywood Center Studios, Hudson Pacific revealed plans to build offices and other additions valued at more than $50 million to the 15-acre property in the heart of Hollywood.
