Hudson Pacific emerges as leading stu...

Hudson Pacific emerges as leading studio operator with third Hollywood acquisition

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles real estate company Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. emerged as one of the largest independent studio operators in the country Monday with its $200-million purchase of one of Hollywood's oldest film lots. Upon completing its expected acquisition of the former Hollywood Center Studios, Hudson Pacific revealed plans to build offices and other additions valued at more than $50 million to the 15-acre property in the heart of Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Mexico 20,995
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... 9 hr spytheweb 2
Johnny Depp 10 hr What411 1
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line 10 hr What411 10
News May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15) 16 hr Trump your President 15
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 19 hr American 11
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,735,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC