How to rent with poor credit
When you are looking to rent a home, your landlord may want to check your credit report while evaluating your application. If your credit is less-than-perfect, all is not lost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park...
|12 hr
|Hey Dude
|1
|This Google Doc scam is spreading fast and will...
|13 hr
|George
|1
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|Wed
|Reality
|9
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Pump
|4
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|Mar '17
|Jonathon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC