How Jewish Womena s Theatre new show celebrates a More Couragea
A collection of Muslim and Jewish stories, poems and songs are dramatized in the new salon-style play “ More Courage .” “It has to do with our collective humanity,” says Ronda Spinak, founder and artistic director of Jewish Women's Theatre . “That's the idea behind the creation of this show.” “More Courage,” which makes its world premiere Saturday at The Braid in Santa Monica followed by a tour to private homes and religious centers across greater Los Angeles through May 22, is the first-of-a-kind collaboration with NewGround: A Muslim-Jewish Partnership for Change .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|1 hr
|What411
|2
|GlassesUSA.com
|13 hr
|Glasses
|1
|Review: Ciclii
|13 hr
|AndersonTom
|1
|The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park...
|Thu
|Hey Dude
|1
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Pump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC