How Jewish Womena s Theatre new show celebrates a More Couragea

A collection of Muslim and Jewish stories, poems and songs are dramatized in the new salon-style play “ More Courage .” “It has to do with our collective humanity,” says Ronda Spinak, founder and artistic director of Jewish Women's Theatre . “That's the idea behind the creation of this show.” “More Courage,” which makes its world premiere Saturday at The Braid in Santa Monica followed by a tour to private homes and religious centers across greater Los Angeles through May 22, is the first-of-a-kind collaboration with NewGround: A Muslim-Jewish Partnership for Change .

