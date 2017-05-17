Goodbye side boob, hello butt cheek: ...

Goodbye side boob, hello butt cheek: Reflections on the new female erogenous zone

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Music fans attend weekend one of the three-day Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. For the last couple years, on the Venice Boardwalk or the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, I have seen young women wearing denim cutoffs that appeared to have been snipped too short, leaving part of their undercarriages exposed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 min LibHater 21,030
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb 14 hr Nunya 2
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... 17 hr susc99 1
Modeling Companies 19 hr Pietra 1
News Coco Montoya Learned the Hard Truth From Blues ... May 10 Duke for Mayor 1
Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport... May 7 Shane 1
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr '17 Sergio East Nieves 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,206 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC