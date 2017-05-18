Garcetti dismisses speculation about a run for higher office -- mostly
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday sidestepped questions about a possible run for governor - or any other higher political office - but didn't totally dismiss the idea. Garcetti, speaking to the California Newspaper Publishers Assn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glenn Frey
|46 min
|Mark Rosenkranz
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|beware of phone tax scam
|13 hr
|Maria
|1
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|13 hr
|Linda-Rosamond-CA
|120
|White Male Privilege
|Wed
|Ripper Savage
|3
|LOL at LAUSD
|Wed
|hey hey hay
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|May 16
|Nunya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC