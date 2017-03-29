From the Archives: Jimmy Stewart joins the Army
March 22, 1941: Actor James "Jimmy" Stewart, third from right in front row, being sworn into the U.S. Army. March 22, 1941: Actor James "Jimmy" Stewart, third from right in front row, being sworn into the U.S. Army.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|7 hr
|Garden State
|1
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|10 hr
|What411
|2
|GlassesUSA.com
|22 hr
|Glasses
|1
|Review: Ciclii
|22 hr
|AndersonTom
|1
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Pump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC