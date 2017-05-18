Elon Musk Answers Your Boring Tunnel ...

Elon Musk Answers Your Boring Tunnel Questions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

We had a sneaking suspicion that Elon Musk's Hyperloop idea would somehow make its way into plans for The Boring Company. Earlier this week, Musk tweeted out a link to an FAQ page for his new tunnel venture, and it answers a whole host of questions about the company's underground transportation system and its relationship to Hyperloop .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 1 hr crazycat 4
Glenn Frey 1 hr right guard 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Adam 21,032
beware of phone tax scam Thu Maria 1
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) Thu Linda-Rosamond-CA 120
LOL at LAUSD May 17 hey hey hay 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb May 16 Nunya 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC