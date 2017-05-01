Earthquake jolts Santa Monica and West L.A.
A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck Santa Monica and West Los Angeles late Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Dr. Lucy Jones, a prominent seismologist, said on Twitter that there was a 5% chance the quake was a foreshock, and a "much, much smaller" chance that it was a foreshock to a bigger earthquake.
