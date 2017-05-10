Donald Glover Is Creating an Animated...

Donald Glover Is Creating an Animated Deadpool TV Show

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Time

Donald Glover arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. "Deadpool, Donald and FX - the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth!," said Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women need wives 41 min Diana 1
Women should stop wearing bras 43 min Diana 1
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 52 min Anonymous 25
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr new jersey 21,019
News Coco Montoya Learned the Hard Truth From Blues ... 8 hr Duke for Mayor 1
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... 17 hr Rico from East Lo... 6
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) 18 hr Jo Deo 123
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC