Details emerge about Megyn Kelly's new NBC show

"Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly," the host's weekly news magazine show, will premiere on NBC at 7 p.m. June 4. The New York Post was first to report the news. So far, no guests have been announced, but sources confirm Fox Sports reporter and "Dancing With the Stars" host Erin Andrews will be among Kelly's first interview subjects.

