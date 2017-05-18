Dan Tana's seeks to expand its brand ...

Dan Tana's seeks to expand its brand with licensing agent

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: LA Independent

Dan Tana's, the legendary restaurant whose iconic entryway has welcomed generations of Hollywood's most glamorous, has hired Prominent as its exclusive global licensing agent. Prominent will develop an exclusive line of branded products for Dan Tana's in multiple categories, including sauces, pastas, olive oil, vinegars, fresh prepared and frozen foods, wine, spirits and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) 34 min 666 Armo 589
White Male Privilege 4 hr Liz 5
Glenn Frey 8 hr right guard 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Adam 21,032
beware of phone tax scam Thu Maria 1
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) Thu Linda-Rosamond-CA 120
LOL at LAUSD May 17 hey hey hay 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,645 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC