Dan Tana's seeks to expand its brand with licensing agent
Dan Tana's, the legendary restaurant whose iconic entryway has welcomed generations of Hollywood's most glamorous, has hired Prominent as its exclusive global licensing agent. Prominent will develop an exclusive line of branded products for Dan Tana's in multiple categories, including sauces, pastas, olive oil, vinegars, fresh prepared and frozen foods, wine, spirits and more.
