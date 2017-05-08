Court Orders Review of FAA Deal To Close Santa Monica Airport
The outlook for the fate of Santa Monica Airport remains grim, but all hope is not lost. The U.S. Court of Appeals for District of Columbia Circuit has referred a controversial agreement between the FAA and the city of Santa Monica, California, to close Santa Monica Airport to a "merits panel" for further review regarding the legality of the settlement agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|9 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|10 hr
|Beth
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|mexico
|21,015
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|Tue
|LEO 477
|65
|Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A...
|Mon
|Hector
|1
|Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport...
|May 7
|Shane
|1
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC