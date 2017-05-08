Court Orders Review of FAA Deal To Cl...

Court Orders Review of FAA Deal To Close Santa Monica Airport

The outlook for the fate of Santa Monica Airport remains grim, but all hope is not lost. The U.S. Court of Appeals for District of Columbia Circuit has referred a controversial agreement between the FAA and the city of Santa Monica, California, to close Santa Monica Airport to a "merits panel" for further review regarding the legality of the settlement agreement.

