City of Santa Monica the a oeOne Hold Outa in Voting Rights Litigation, Lawyer says

But in the wake of dozens of California Voting Rights Act lawsuits filed against the state's municipalities, only the City of Santa Monica -- a proud bastion of liberalism -- is still fighting litigation meant to usher in more minority representation on the City Council, says a lawyer prominent in the wave of change. "Santa Monica is the one holdout," said Kevin Shenkman, the Malibu attorney who filed the Voting Rights lawsuit against Santa Monica on behalf of Hispanic groups and others in April of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.