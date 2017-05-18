City of Santa Monica the a oeOne Hold...

City of Santa Monica the a oeOne Hold Outa in Voting Rights Litigation, Lawyer says

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The LookOut news

But in the wake of dozens of California Voting Rights Act lawsuits filed against the state's municipalities, only the City of Santa Monica -- a proud bastion of liberalism -- is still fighting litigation meant to usher in more minority representation on the City Council, says a lawyer prominent in the wave of change. "Santa Monica is the one holdout," said Kevin Shenkman, the Malibu attorney who filed the Voting Rights lawsuit against Santa Monica on behalf of Hispanic groups and others in April of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 50 min Toms river nj 21,031
beware of phone tax scam 5 hr Maria 1
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 5 hr Linda-Rosamond-CA 120
Glenn Frey 12 hr right guard 2
White Male Privilege 21 hr Ripper Savage 3
LOL at LAUSD Wed hey hey hay 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb May 16 Nunya 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC