City of Santa Monica the a oeOne Hold Outa in Voting Rights Litigation, Lawyer says
But in the wake of dozens of California Voting Rights Act lawsuits filed against the state's municipalities, only the City of Santa Monica -- a proud bastion of liberalism -- is still fighting litigation meant to usher in more minority representation on the City Council, says a lawyer prominent in the wave of change. "Santa Monica is the one holdout," said Kevin Shenkman, the Malibu attorney who filed the Voting Rights lawsuit against Santa Monica on behalf of Hispanic groups and others in April of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|50 min
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|beware of phone tax scam
|5 hr
|Maria
|1
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|Linda-Rosamond-CA
|120
|Glenn Frey
|12 hr
|right guard
|2
|White Male Privilege
|21 hr
|Ripper Savage
|3
|LOL at LAUSD
|Wed
|hey hey hay
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|May 16
|Nunya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC