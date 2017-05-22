Californian news team wins 9 CNPA Awards The award winners were selected by fellow journalists who reviewed all of the entries and provided the ranking. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2qP3WJc At a dinner in Santa Monica on Saturday evening, the California Newspaper Publishers Association announced that The Salinas Californian had won 9 awards in varying categories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.