California Lawmakers Vote to Move Primary to March
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns in Santa Monica, Calif., in June 2016, after Hillary Clinton had already won enough delegates for the Democratic presidential nomination. California's state Assembly and Senate both passed legislation Thursday to move the state's presidential primary from June to March.
