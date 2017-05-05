CA Bill Affirming That Cities Can Req...

CA Bill Affirming That Cities Can Require Affordable Housing Advances

A bill that reaffirms the ability of local cities to require developers to include affordable rental units in new projects was passed by the State Assembly Thursday with a vote of 47 to 23. The bill, which is co-authored by Assemblymembers David Chiu , Todd Gloria , and Richard Bloom , is a response to a 2009 appellate court ruling in the case Palmer v. City of Los Angeles which said that passing ordinances to require developers to include housing priced below market rates in new projects was in violation of the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.

