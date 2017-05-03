Brad Pitt stopped drinking, talks for...

Brad Pitt stopped drinking, talks for first time since divorce and custody fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is opening up for the first time about his split from Angelina Jolie and what the high-profile breakup means for their six children. In the extensive talk, the 53-year-old actor mentioned his estranged wife's name just once, recommending the interviewer check out her movie about Cambodia, First They Killed My Father : "You should see Angie's film."

