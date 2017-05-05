Blank Theatre's 25TH Anniversary Young Playwrights Festival Winners Announced
Now celebrating its 25th Anniversary, The Blank Theatre 's Nationwide Young Playwrights Festival has chosen 12 plays by playwrights aged 17, 18, and 19 from six different states and the District of Columbia. These plays will be presented by professional actors and directors in this year's Festival at The Stella Adler Theatre in Hollywood, June 1-25.
