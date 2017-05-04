Bill that would allow cities to mandate more low-income rental housing clears Assembly
A measure that would allow local governments to force developers to include more low-income housing within their projects passed the Assembly Thursday. Assemblyman Richard Bloom , the bill's author, said his legislation would provide more low-income housing at a time when soaring costs have led to a statewide crisis.
