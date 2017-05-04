Bill that would allow cities to manda...

Bill that would allow cities to mandate more low-income rental housing clears Assembly

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A measure that would allow local governments to force developers to include more low-income housing within their projects passed the Assembly Thursday. Assemblyman Richard Bloom , the bill's author, said his legislation would provide more low-income housing at a time when soaring costs have led to a statewide crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park... 21 hr Hey Dude 1
This Google Doc scam is spreading fast and will... 22 hr George 1
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 2
Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Pump 4
why santa monica sucks (Nov '08) Mar '17 Jonathon 2
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar '17 slumdog indians 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC