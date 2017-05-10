Bibibop Asian Grill Takes Over All Sh...

Bibibop Asian Grill Takes Over All Shuttered ShopHouse Locations

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Bibibop Asian Grill , a Korean fast-casual concept based out of Columbus, Ohio, has assumed the lease for all 15 ShopHouse Asian Kitchen restaurants in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. That means a customizable Korean rice bowl specialist will soon be headed to Hollywood, Beverly Grove, Santa Monica, and Westwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... 6 hr Rico from East Lo... 6
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) 7 hr Jo Deo 123
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,017
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... 22 hr Solarman 1
Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro... 22 hr Beth 1
Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport... May 7 Shane 1
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC