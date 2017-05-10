Bibibop Asian Grill Takes Over All Shuttered ShopHouse Locations
Bibibop Asian Grill , a Korean fast-casual concept based out of Columbus, Ohio, has assumed the lease for all 15 ShopHouse Asian Kitchen restaurants in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. That means a customizable Korean rice bowl specialist will soon be headed to Hollywood, Beverly Grove, Santa Monica, and Westwood.
