Bestselling Author Reveals What Fish Know During Santa Monica Lecture Tuesday
If you've ever wondered if fish can think or can recognize you staring at them through the glass of an aquarium or diving mask head over to Christine Emerson Reed Park Tuesday night for a lecture sponsored by the Santa Monica Bay Audubon Society. Biologist Jonathan Balcombe, author of the New York Times bestseller "What a Fish Knows," will explore the lives of "the planet's most misunderstood and exploited vertebrates," said organizers of the event which starts at 7:30 p.m. Balcombe, who is director for Animal Sentience with The Humane Society Institute for Science and Policy, will discuss "fish perceptions, cognition, emotion, social behavior and cooperation," organizers said.
