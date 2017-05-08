Bartenders go shaker to shaker in the annual May Mix-Off in downtown Los Angeles
See for yourself when nine of Los Angeles' best mixologists shake and stir it up behind the bar at the “ May Mix-Off at The Mixing Room ,” a three-week competition in collaboration with William Grant and Sons taking place from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through May 24 inside the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live. The fifth annual cocktail contest, which is free and open to anyone 21 and older, features live demonstrations and a chance for drinkers to taste each of the participant's weekly mixed drinks on which they vote.
