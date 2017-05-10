Balance of power at stake in Redondo Beach District 1 runoff
This week, voters in South Redondo Beach will decide a heated City Council race between an activist leading the fight against a $400 million waterfront makeover and an incumbent pushing for its success. A lot has happened since Nils Nehrenheim and Councilwoman Martha Barbee advanced to Tuesday's runoff contest to represent District 1, which stretches south of Torrance Boulevard and takes in the Riviera Village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|actorvet
|21,024
|Teeth Whitening
|2 hr
|jamme92
|1
|Feds raid Van Nuys printer supply company for i... (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Haim Gweta Roladi...
|72
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|16 hr
|Afriend
|105
|For undocumented immigrants, Mothera s Day rais...
|17 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Film Academy's Leader Exits, Renewing Concern A...
|20 hr
|Enslave Whitey
|1
|Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo...
|Sat
|Lenon At WarnerBros
|6
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC