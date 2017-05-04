America's top universities wanted him...

America's top universities wanted him. How this L.A teen of modest means earned a wealth of options

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Noe Martinon, 17, a Santee Education Complex senior, was accepted to 17 colleges including two Ivy League schools, Dartmouth and Cornell. Noe Martinon, 17, a Santee Education Complex senior, was accepted to 17 colleges including two Ivy League schools, Dartmouth and Cornell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexican woman, 116, gets bank card after being ... 24 min Maria 1
News Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ... 19 hr Garden State 1
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive 22 hr What411 2
GlassesUSA.com Fri Glasses 1
Review: Ciclii Fri AndersonTom 1
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC