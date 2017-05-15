Alex Siegel - "Good Leg"

"Good Leg" produces one of the most immediately gratifying sounds I've heard all year. Santa Monica, California-based Alex Siegel works his relaxed, melodic vocals around a refreshing array of Latin-tinged acoustics and percussion, with the stunning hook beginning at 01:09 utilizing a blissful backing vocal harmony that elevates this naturally captivating aesthetic.

