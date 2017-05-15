Alex Siegel - "Good Leg"
"Good Leg" produces one of the most immediately gratifying sounds I've heard all year. Santa Monica, California-based Alex Siegel works his relaxed, melodic vocals around a refreshing array of Latin-tinged acoustics and percussion, with the stunning hook beginning at 01:09 utilizing a blissful backing vocal harmony that elevates this naturally captivating aesthetic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Obscure Sound.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 min
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|White Male Privilege
|57 min
|Lisa k
|1
|Discharge of Mr Atrocities
|5 hr
|obese send the de...
|1
|Prison Sessions
|10 hr
|bromoballz
|1
|Add a word, Drop a word (May '10)
|13 hr
|Bev in Beverly Hills
|5
|keep 1 word drop 1 word game (Jan '12)
|13 hr
|Bev in Beverly Hills
|38
|Teeth Whitening
|16 hr
|jamme92
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC