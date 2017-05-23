A Hollywood Insider Offers a Glimpse ...

A Hollywood Insider Offers a Glimpse Beyond the Red Carpet in Her New Book

They say to write what you know - freelance reporter Abby Stern has taken that advice to heart in her debut novel, According to a Source . Stern, who's been a freelance red-carpet reporter for years for publications like People , takes readers inside the life of Ella Warren, an undercover reporter for a celebrity magazine in the vein of Us Weekly .

