4 smart ways to use your graduation gift

4 smart ways to use your graduation gift

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

When you graduate, you might end your academic journey with more than a diploma in hand - you could wind up with a generous cash gift, too. The average person giving graduation gifts last year planned to spend about $53 on each, with cash being the most popular present, according to the National Retail Federation's 2016 Graduation Spending Survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Toms river nj 21,031
beware of phone tax scam 6 hr Maria 1
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 7 hr Linda-Rosamond-CA 120
Glenn Frey 13 hr right guard 2
White Male Privilege 23 hr Ripper Savage 3
LOL at LAUSD Wed hey hey hay 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb May 16 Nunya 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,381 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC