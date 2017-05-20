2017 HBOAccess Writing Fellowship Sem...

2017 HBOAccess Writing Fellowship Semi-Finalists Selected

HBO announced the 30 writers selected to advance to the semi-final round of the 2017 HBOAccess Writing Fellowship. The fellowship pairs diverse, emerging storytellers with HBO and CineMax creative executives who shepherd them through the pilot development and production process over a 10-month period.

