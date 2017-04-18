Zipcar Launches in Santa Barbara
Zipcar, the world's leading car sharing network, today announced a new partnership with the City of Santa Barbara to bring its "wheels when you want them" membership service to area residents, businesses and visitors. Ten Zipcars, including four Subaru Imprezas, three Honda Fits and three Honda CR- Vs, are now available for reservation by the hour or by the day with gas and insurance included.
