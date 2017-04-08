Woman Explodes in Rant Against Kissing Couple, Achieves Unwanted Fame

OK, so here's the set-up: A couple is waiting to order at a fast-food place in Santa Monica, California, and the guy's got his arm around his girlfriend, affectionately nuzzling her. "Out of nowhere," the guy explained , a woman who was finishing up her transaction at the cash register "looks at us and exclaims emphatically how inappropriate PDA was and how uncomfortable it was making her."

