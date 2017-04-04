Wolfgang Puck will receive The Times' first Gold Award
As part of Food Bowl , this May's monthlong food festival, The Los Angeles Times is presenting the first Gold Award to chef Wolfgang Puck. The Gold Award is to be given to a California chef annually, with the idea of honoring culinary excellence and expanding the notion of what Southern California cooking might be.
