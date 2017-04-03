Why the Chevrolet Bolt, 238-mile all-...

Why the Chevrolet Bolt, 238-mile all-electric car is off to a sluggish sales start

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Whittier Daily News

The Chevrolet Bolt EV, touted as a game-changer for the electric-vehicle industry, is struggling to leave dealer showrooms in California, with reports of inventories backing up despite urging by state environmental regulators to boost sales. In December, the car received a boatload of awards, including being named 2017 Motor Trend Car of the Year.

