Why protesters at MOCA's Carl Andre show won't let the art world forget about Ana Mendieta
More than three decades after artist Ana Mendieta fell to her death from a New York City high rise at age 36, her untimely death continues to serve as a flash point in the art world. Earlier this week, a group of Los Angeles artists and arts workers staged an action at the Museum of Contemporary Art exhibition by the minimalist sculptor Carl Andre in memory of Mendieta.
