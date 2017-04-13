Why Hans Zimmer is bringing his Oscar...

Why Hans Zimmer is bringing his Oscar-winning film music to Coachella

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

As one of Hollywood's most successful film composers - with scores for dozens of movies stretching from "Interstellar" and "The Dark Knight" back to "The Lion King" and "Driving Miss Daisy" - the 59-year-old Oscar winner spends untold hours in screening rooms and recording studios, including his own private space tucked into a larger complex on a quiet industrial street in Santa Monica. Filled with polished woodwork and red velvet furniture, it has proved to be an inspiring spot for the man whose music combines lush orchestral arrangements with unconventional electronic textures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government 37 min Jose 2
Review: Wendy's 9 hr WENDYS INGLEWOOD 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... Tue Newsroom_LA 1
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... Tue Newsroom_LA 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Tue West COvina HomosK 4,534
L.A.P.D. Sean Dinse Leads an investigation in a... Apr 10 Newsroom_LA 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,432 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC