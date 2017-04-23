When Los Angeles Burned: Remembering ...

When Los Angeles Burned: Remembering the LA Riots 25 Years Later

Following the acquittal of police officers for the brutal beating of Rodney King, as well as a light sentence for a Korean shopkeeper in the shooting death of Latasha Harlins, the LA riots began. From April 29 - May 4, 1992, South Central was beset by mass riots, looting, and fires.

