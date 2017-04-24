Whata s it take to win a cat show at the Fairplex in Pomona?
POMONA >> Allison Clark watched from the sideline as it came down to two cats in the longhair premiership class during the Santa Monica Cat Club's 50th annual cat show Saturday at the Fairplex. Her feline, Otto b Movin, a 2-year-old black and white exotic, sat in his cage arms crossed and unamused as the judges tried to get his attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|William Legate
|3 hr
|Jbull
|1
|Woodland Hills Teen boy is in police protective...
|7 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|7 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|30
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|9 hr
|Citizens Patrol Guy
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|commenters
|20,985
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|100
|LA : Sale ur property. North Korea will hit yo...
|18 hr
|Hollywood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC