Whata s it take to win a cat show at ...

Whata s it take to win a cat show at the Fairplex in Pomona?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

POMONA >> Allison Clark watched from the sideline as it came down to two cats in the longhair premiership class during the Santa Monica Cat Club's 50th annual cat show Saturday at the Fairplex. Her feline, Otto b Movin, a 2-year-old black and white exotic, sat in his cage arms crossed and unamused as the judges tried to get his attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
William Legate 3 hr Jbull 1
Woodland Hills Teen boy is in police protective... 7 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 7 hr METROLINK SCRRA 30
Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06) 9 hr Citizens Patrol Guy 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr commenters 20,985
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 12 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 100
LA : Sale ur property. North Korea will hit yo... 18 hr Hollywood 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,290 • Total comments across all topics: 280,683,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC