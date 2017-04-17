West Hollywood observes National Poetry Month
The city will celebrate National Poetry Month throughout the month of April with events, readings, a writing workshop and more, curated by West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Kim Dower. In cooperation with WeHo Arts, the city will place banners featuring lines of verse from celebrated poets on lampposts on Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards.
