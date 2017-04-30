Venice Beach Freak Show, a bizarre to...

Venice Beach Freak Show, a bizarre tourist attraction on the boardwalk, is closing

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Jessa the Bearded Lady, left, Bob the Bubble Boy and Morgue, "a shock artist," all with the Venice Beach Freak Show, performed for the last time on the famous boardwalk on Sunday. Jessa the Bearded Lady, left, Bob the Bubble Boy and Morgue, "a shock artist," all with the Venice Beach Freak Show, performed for the last time on the famous boardwalk on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woodland Hills Teen boy is in police protective... 2 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 3 hr METROLINK SCRRA 30
Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06) 4 hr Citizens Patrol Guy 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr commenters 20,985
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 7 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 100
LA : Sale ur property. North Korea will hit yo... 14 hr Hollywood 1
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,796 • Total comments across all topics: 280,678,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC