Train outage in downtown L.A. causes major delay on Blue and Expo lines
An Expo Line train pulls into the 7th Street/Metro Center in downtown Los Angeles from Santa Monica in 2016. An Expo Line train pulls into the 7th Street/Metro Center in downtown Los Angeles from Santa Monica in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium
|4 hr
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|3
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|4 hr
|INGLEWOOD TOWNE CTR
|60
|RALPH'S MARKET Manager Becomes Violent (Sep '16)
|Thu
|woodland hills co...
|15
|Pavilions 19836 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, C... (Jan '14)
|Thu
|Iran stupid man
|23
|Rocketdyne Declassified Labs Dismantled to buil...
|Thu
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Thu
|Union Station
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC