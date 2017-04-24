Time Warp: George Carlin discusses comedy following sold-out show in 1980

June 22, 1980: "What I do is inspect moments in a very relentless fashion," is how comedian George Carlin explained his style of stand-up to Times' writer Lance Evans in a June 24, 1980, article. Carlin, according to the article, spoke at length with Evans following his sold out show at the Masonic Temple on June 22. Tickets for the show were priced at $7.50, $8.50 and $9.50.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.