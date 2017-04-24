Time Warp: George Carlin discusses co...

Time Warp: George Carlin discusses comedy following sold-out show in 1980

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

June 22, 1980: "What I do is inspect moments in a very relentless fashion," is how comedian George Carlin explained his style of stand-up to Times' writer Lance Evans in a June 24, 1980, article. Carlin, according to the article, spoke at length with Evans following his sold out show at the Masonic Temple on June 22. Tickets for the show were priced at $7.50, $8.50 and $9.50.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 15 min INGLEWOOD LANES B... 25
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 6 hr THUNDER VALLEY RE... 40
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 19 hr METROLINK SCRRA 28
Metrolink Orange County Line Tue METROLINK OC LINE 2
Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line Tue METROLINK 91 PV LINE 3
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at April 26 at 2:57PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,581,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC