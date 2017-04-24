Theme park news: A shark-chomping Tilt-a-Whirl
Santa Monica's famous boardwalk, Pacific Park, has given the old Tilt-a-Whirl a new look with its Shark Frenzy design. This is the season for theme parks to roll out their new rides, from Great America's floorless Patriot roller coaster - your legs just dangle as you hurtle along - to Disney California Adventure's new "Guardians of the Galaxy" attraction.
