The World Premiere of I'M not Famous - a Musical Journey with Barbara Minkus Opens 4/23

Santa Monica Playhouse presents "tiny, talented terrific Barbara Minkus " in a dynamite world premiere musical, I'm Not Famous - a Musical Journey with Barbara Minkus , a funny, poignant and powerful evening of theatre laced with shared private moments, personal tidbits, and a plethora of musical delights from film, television and Broadway star Barbara Minkus . Helmed by renowned performer/director Susan Morgenstern , with musical accompaniment by Ron Barnett , I'm Not Famous opens Sunday,April 23 at 7:00 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.