The World Premiere of I'M not Famous ...

The World Premiere of I'M not Famous - a Musical Journey with Barbara Minkus Opens 4/23

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Santa Monica Playhouse presents "tiny, talented terrific Barbara Minkus " in a dynamite world premiere musical, I'm Not Famous - a Musical Journey with Barbara Minkus , a funny, poignant and powerful evening of theatre laced with shared private moments, personal tidbits, and a plethora of musical delights from film, television and Broadway star Barbara Minkus . Helmed by renowned performer/director Susan Morgenstern , with musical accompaniment by Ron Barnett , I'm Not Famous opens Sunday,April 23 at 7:00 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Fresno Shooter 4 hr Denise 1
Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l... 6 hr himoto 3
Woodland Hills branch library Los Angeles Drama... 11 hr Lie bury them 2
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 12 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 13
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 12 hr Vegasbuddy 101
Platt branch library Los Angeles is verbally ab... 13 hr Bar Flies Woodlan... 16
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,102 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC