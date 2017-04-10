The Petersen Museum-one of LA's ugliest buildings-wins an American Architecture Award
When the Petersen Automotive Museum unveiled its radical new redesign in 2015, to put it in the mildest of terms, the reaction from critics was ... unfriendly. It was called " the Guy Fieri of buildings ."
