State, county see increase in childhood vaccination rates

The percentage of Yolo County children who entered kindergarten with all required vaccinations increased from 91.7 percent last year to 96.6 percent this year, according to data released Wednesday by the state. Yolo County's numbers mirrored the rest of California, which saw the overall kindergarten vaccination rate increase from 92.8 percent of students in the 2015-16 school year to 95.6 percent in the current year.

