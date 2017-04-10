State, county see increase in childho...

State, county see increase in childhood vaccination rates

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

The percentage of Yolo County children who entered kindergarten with all required vaccinations increased from 91.7 percent last year to 96.6 percent this year, according to data released Wednesday by the state. Yolo County's numbers mirrored the rest of California, which saw the overall kindergarten vaccination rate increase from 92.8 percent of students in the 2015-16 school year to 95.6 percent in the current year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 3 hr Now_What- 64
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 14 hr haHaha 831
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... 17 hr Sergio East Nieves 1
Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14) Fri vtajoe 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Leslie 20,956
2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw... Fri Jan 1
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government Thu Jose 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC