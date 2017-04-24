Stand Up To Cancer awards $1M to 4 re...

Stand Up To Cancer awards $1M to 4 research teams through Phillip A. Sharp Awards

Stand Up To Cancer has awarded a total of $1 million to four teams of cancer researchers to advance "innovation in collaboration" among SU2C-affiliated scientists. Each team, consisting of researchers from different SU2C-supported "Dream Teams" or research programs who have not previously worked together, will receive a grant of $250,000 over two years to support new research projects stemming from previous advances in cancer research from the SU2C community.

