Shareef O'Neal, 5-star son of Shaquil...

Shareef O'Neal, 5-star son of Shaquille O'Neal, commits to Arizona Wildcats

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oregonian

Shaquille O'Neal poses after the unveiling of a statue of him in front of Staples Center, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. After a short lull the past few years on the national stage, the Pac-12 Conference is again working to establish itself as the country's premier college basketball conference, as Arizona, UCLA and Oregon are all battling for five-star prospects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo... 2 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his J... 2 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 2 hr Joe 4,540
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 7 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 29
A homeless man arrested on suspicious theft of ... Wed BamBam 15
Fresno Shooter Wed Waikiki murderers 2
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC